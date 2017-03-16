New accounting help

A new professional qualification aims to help those wanting to get into the accounting industry, and those already working in the field.

The Innovative Management and Professional Training group hosted the seminar, and students across Cayman learned how association of accounting technicians certifications can help them, as industry leaders say there’s a gap in the market for a qualification at technician level, which is before chartered status.

“Well ATT focuses on accounting and has a high degree of focus on competency, the idea is to make students competent in work placed skills and so the details are not just text-book, but it’s focused on what employers want,” said Event Organiser, Yvette Myles

The Innovative Management and Professional Training team has been training accountants in the AAT qualification since September 2016.

