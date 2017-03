A Honduran woman charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm makes her initial court appearance today, but it had to be postponed as the court did not have a Spanish translator.

The court heard the woman is visiting her family in Grand Cayman, and is now over staying her visit because of these judicial proceedings.

No other details on the case were read aloud.

The woman is currently on police bail and will return to court Tuesday.

