No objections yet, nomination filtering continues

March 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It’s so far so good for the 63 candidates filing nomination to contest the 24th May polls.

The Elections Office confirms thus far no challenges have been found with the documents handed in yesterday (30 March) by those seeking office.

The Elections Office and its legal team are going through the painstaking process of checking all nomination documents filed, as well as the candidates, before confirming tickets for election.

Coming out of yesterday’s exercise 16 women are seeking election.

George Town South recorded the highest number of candidates with five competitors vying for the constituency.

A total of 37 Independents are contesting the election neither political party. The Progressives nor the CDP are fielding full slates of 19 candidates.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

