No objections yet, nomination filtering continues

It’s so far so good for the 63 candidates filing nomination to contest the 24th May polls.

The Elections Office confirms thus far no challenges have been found with the documents handed in yesterday (30 March) by those seeking office.

The Elections Office and its legal team are going through the painstaking process of checking all nomination documents filed, as well as the candidates, before confirming tickets for election.

Coming out of yesterday’s exercise 16 women are seeking election.

George Town South recorded the highest number of candidates with five competitors vying for the constituency.

A total of 37 Independents are contesting the election neither political party. The Progressives nor the CDP are fielding full slates of 19 candidates.

