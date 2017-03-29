Officer’s case unconditionally discharged

A police officer found to have used excessive force on a suspect walks free today.

Senior Constable Michael Peart was unconditionally discharged by the court today with no conviction recorded against him.

Mr. Peart was found guilty in December of common assault and causing bodily harm to a suspect in his custody.

Mr. Peart was convicted of repeatedly hitting Glen Bush with a truncheon while locked in the back of a police car.

Acting Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez told the court that prior to this incident, the 15-year police veteran was an officer of exemplary character, who received commendations from two separate commissioners.

She added the sentence wasn’t meant to downplay or condone the abuse, but said the complainant had provoked the officer, who was entitled to use reasonable force.

In a statement today, the RCIPS said Mr. Peart has been re-instated to active duty.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

