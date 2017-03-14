Opposition blanks Gov’t meeting to address concerns on Lawyers Bill

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin expresses disappointment after Independent and Opposition MLAs stay away from planned in-camera discussions on the Legal Practitioners Bill.

Monday’s (13 March) meeting was supposed to be held with all MLAs to discuss concerns with the bill and the more-than 200 proposed amendments.

However Premier McLaughlin says all government MLAs turned up for the meeting, but those on the other side of the aisle did not. He says it was agreed on Friday that they all meet to reach consensus on the bill.

But prior to the 3 p.m. meeting in the LA chamber Independents and Opposition MLAs refused to attend.

“Obviously the issues relating to discrimination are very important, very emotive and all members of this House share the concern. But I do believe we ought to be able to work together and address those concerns rather than derailing the bill,” Premier McLaughlin says.

Independent MLAs like Winston Connolly, Alva Suckoo and Ezzard Miller made it clear they were not attending. We reached out to Arden McLean and Anthony Eden for comment, but did not receive a response up to news time. The LA is expected to resume public sitting tomorrow at 10 a.m.

