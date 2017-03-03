C3 Pure Fibre
Panton addresses Beneficial Ownership legislation and spying claims

March 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

 

Cayman’s legislators earlier this week passed three beneficial ownership-related bills. Breaking from the set agenda Government moved a motion to send the House into Committee Stage to deal with the bills which help form a framework to create a centralized list of a companies’ owners and assets. Financial Services Minister Hon Wayne Panton joined Kevin Morales to explain the legislation. He also addressed spying claims leveled against local law firms by Independent MLAs.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

