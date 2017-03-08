C3 Pure Fibre
Panton pushes on, Lawyers’ Bill remains on agenda

March 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Financial services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton says he will push forward with the Legal Practitioners Bill even in the face of mounting heat inside and outside the LA.
He says the Bill is a necessary piece of legislation for Cayman and will remain on the LA agenda.
The Bill has been the subject of controversy since it was first gazetted. But Minister Panton maintains his confidence in the legislation.
“The Bill needs to be dealt with because it is essential that we have a properly regulated legal profession and we need to have this in place in order to pass the (Caribbean Financial Action Task Force) CFATF assessment which occurs later on this year,” the minister said.
The report the minister referred to is the countering the financing of terrorism assessment from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force and it will involve looking at systems here to ensure mechanisms are in place to prevent and capture illegal financial transactions.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

