C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Panton says centralised platform moving forward

March 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

 

Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton said Government is on track to have its centralised platform up and running by its June 30th deadline. The platform will be used for accessing beneficial ownership information held in local companies databases.
Last week three bills creating the legislative framework for the platform were passed in the LA.
Mr Panton said the technical work is progressing for the June launch as he updated media at a round-table at Government Administration Building. The Financial Crimes Unit will be executing requests for the platform, but other aspects are still being ironed out.
“We are now moving forward with making decisions about exactly what the security structure looks like, the way the security measures are going to be built in to access this information and we think we are well on the way to getting this accomplished over the next three months,” Mr Panton said.
Minister Panton assures the platform is not open to the public and can only be accessible by designated personnel. He also made it clear it will be properly secured against unlawful access.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: