Pines unveils new logo, website

March 30, 2017
Mario Grey
The Pines retirement home now has a new logo and website to enhance the way it conducts business and cares for its residents.

Unveiling the wall of history was the aim of Wednesday’s launch with intentions of redesigning the apartments at the Pines. The Pines unveiled the wall in honour of Ms. Olive Miller who is affectionately known as “Miss Olive”.

“We have a brand new website with our new logo and the website is set up to accept donations for our beloved elderly and the senior citizens of the Cayman Islands we have seven villas that also need to be re-innovated and over forty residents and forty staff we work very very hard,” Mrs. Webster said.

Mrs. Webster said the new logo was created by a John Gray high school student and said the new website and logo came just in time to honor “Miss Olive’s” contributions.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

