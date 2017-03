Government appears ready to go forward with a $130,00, 1,600 square foot craft market in Bodden Town.

Administrative approval was given for the project, according to planning documents. It’s slated to be built at Coe Wood Beach.

The site previously hosted a group of vendor kiosks, which caused much controversy as they never actually were used in the more than three years they stood at that site.

