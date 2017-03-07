Police: half-tonne of wet ganja found with vessel

Police say they found a large quantity of ganja in a submerged vessel found last month, weighing in at nearly a half-tonne.

1,044 pounds of wet ganja was recovered from the boat found 26 February off Northwest Point, according to police.

The ganja was found in bags of rice.

“Whether these drugs were intended for these islands or not, the harm they can cause here is real. We are working closely with our colleagues at Customs on this issue,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne is quoted as saying in a police statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

