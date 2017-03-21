Police hunt 2 stabbing suspects

Police Monday (20 March) continue to hunt two men in connection with a stabbing at a West Bay Road bar.

A 41-year old West Bay man was assaulted Friday (17 March) night at the Jungle Bar & Lounge, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police say he was was stabbed in his abdomen and received injuries to his head during the incident. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. He remains in stable condition.

Police describe the suspects as two West Bay men, one 30-years-old and the other 21.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the RCIPS anonymous tip line, 949-7777. Alternatively, you can contact the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

