Premier League
Police operation arrests 3

March 24, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A morning raid this morning netted three arrests for police.
Armed officers this morning conducted the operation in the school road area, closing off the road to traffic.
According to an RCIPS press release, it was a pre-planned operation, and the men were taken into custody for drug related offences.  The arrests were made without incident.
A spokesperson from the RCIPS says there were rumours that there had been a shooting, the RCIPS can confirm that there have been no reports of a shooting today.

