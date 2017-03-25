C3 Pure Fibre
Police search for missing boat

March 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police are searching for a boat believed to have been stolen from a George Town canal.

The RCIPS says a boat was discovered missing from the dock at the rear of a Canal Point residence.

It’s described as a 14-foot, Twin V vessel with a blue Bimini canvas top and 60-horsepower Suzuki engine.

A picture was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marine Unit at 649-7710, the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

