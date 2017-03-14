C3 Pure Fibre
Port Authority sued by owners of ship that ran aground last year

March 13, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The owners of the 328-foot cargo ship that ran aground at Eden Rock in November 2016 have filed a lawsuit against the Port Authority.

Risley Limited, owners of the Saga container ship, accuse the Port Authority of negligence and breach of statutory duty, citing inadequate or missing marker buoys in and about the Hog Sty Bay area.

Port Authority harbour patrol installs swim marker buoys after the November 2016 Saga grounding incident.

The suit also claims the Port Authority’s efforts to remove the ship from the reef, including instructing the vessel to cut its engines when it was attempting to reverse away from the reef, and the decision to tug the ship sideways off of the reef, exacerbated the seriousness of the incident.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

