Progressives push pause on conference plans

The Progressives have pushed the pause button on their party conference citing a heavy LA workload.

The party, in a circular to members this week, announced the change in date.

The conference is the launch of the party’s May 24th campaign and grand unveiling of candidates. It was originally planned for March 18th.. But is pushed back to April 8th as the Progressives expect this current LA sitting to last for a few weeks.

The new date is after the March 29th Nomination Day. The venue, the Family Life Centre, remains the same.

The party also says minor changes to the conference structure will also be made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

