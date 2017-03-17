C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Culture News

Roatan expected to be among CAL’s core routes

March 16, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Tourism Councillor Joey Hew says he expects Cayman Airways’ new route to Roatan, Honduras, to become one of the national flag carrier’s core routes.

Cayman Airways’ inaugural flight to Roatan takes off Thursday (16 March) at 6:50 p.m.
Mr. Hew says the route makes perfect sense for the airline because , as routes to Dallas, Chicago, and New York open up the US market,
Roatan could help build a similar bridge for Central and South America.

“I think Roatan is going to work out to be a fantastic gateway for Cayman Airways, and it may open up some possibilities on some more connectivity,” he said.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: