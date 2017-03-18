C3 Pure Fibre
Roatan flight adds convenience, options for Bay Islanders

March 17, 2017
Joe Avary
Cayman Airways opened a new gateway to the Bay Islands of Honduras, with its inaugural flight to Roatan Thursday night.

The flight arrived to a water cannon salute at Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport at just after 7 p.m. local time. Nearly 100 passengers were on board.

For those living in Roatan, which enjoys long-standing historical ties with the Cayman Islands. The new flight offers a convenient travel alternative that eliminates having to take a ferry to LaCeiba.

“My family and friends and people that I know don’t have to travel to LaCeiba, you just come right here, you just have to come straight to the airport, and wouldn’t have to worry about going to LaCieba because sometime the weather gets bad and you can’t get to LaCeiba on the ferry,” said Krizia Burgos, a Roatan resident.

The new route is also welcomed by Roatanians in the residency process, who need to leave Honduras every 90 days.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

