Rotary Central discusses the importance of health screenings

Getting a grip on your health; that’s the name of the game at this weekend’s free health screenings.

From blood pressure, blood sugar, to body mass index. Medical professionals will be on hand all across the island Saturday to make sure you know your numbers.

Rotary Central and the Health Services Authority are teaming up for a seventh year to offer this service to the public.

Rotary Central health chair Zelta Gayle joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss.

