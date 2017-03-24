Rubis sprinkler system now working

Chief Petroleum Inspector Duke Munroe said the sprinkler system at Jackson Point terminal on South Sound road in George Town is finally working.

Cayman 27 reported in June last year (2016) the faulty fire suppression system at the fuel storage site was not operating properly.

Mr. Munroe said after visiting the sight and seeing the system first-hand he is impressed with the improvements.

“It’s almost as night and day in terms of the difference, they did not have a functional system before so they have a system which is functioning now that is delivering water at the nozzles so that they can respond turn the switch on having water flowing there to respond rather than having to rely on the fire department,” Mr. Munroe said

Cayman 27 reached out to Rubis for a comment on the upgraded fire suppression system but we did not receive a response by air time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

