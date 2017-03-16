On last night’s Let’s Talk Sports, Kevin Morales spoke with Cayman Rugby Seven’s coach Steven Clark on the preparation of sending a 7’s team over 15’s.
Rugby: Sevens talk Vegas tournament
March 15, 2017
1 Min Read
