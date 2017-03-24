C3 Pure Fibre
Seadrift art exhibition

March 23, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Kennedy Art Gallery over the weekend was filled with people viewing a one man exhibition called “Seadrift.”

All the art work was created by Hungarian artist Saba, whose exhibition is influenced by the Cayman Islands, a former home of his.
He says his paintings reflect Cayman’s natural beauty.

“The main part of the culture here are the catboats and the fishing and I prefer to record the untouched areas on the island.” Said Csaba “Saba” Korsos.

The exhibition lasts until the 1st April.

 

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

