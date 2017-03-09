C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Second day of deliberations

March 8, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

To the courts, where there is no verdict yet in the trial of Hassan Syed, the former UCCI President who is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from the university college.

The jury is on its second day of deliberation.
Mr Syed is faces several charges and is accused of lying about obtaining a PHD to get the President’s job and dishonestly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars that belonged to UCCI for his personal use.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.  Jurors resume deliberations tomorrow.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: