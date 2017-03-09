Second day of deliberations

To the courts, where there is no verdict yet in the trial of Hassan Syed, the former UCCI President who is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from the university college.

The jury is on its second day of deliberation.

Mr Syed is faces several charges and is accused of lying about obtaining a PHD to get the President’s job and dishonestly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars that belonged to UCCI for his personal use.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. Jurors resume deliberations tomorrow.

