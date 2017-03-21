C3 Pure Fibre
Simple Terms – Opposition on beneficial ownership

March 20, 2017
Angela Sevilla
Although owner information of assets held in Cayman won’t be made public, government is moving forward with changes to the way authorised parties can access owner’s information.  Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks speak to the leader of the Opposition, Honourable McKeeva Bush on his objections to the changes.

