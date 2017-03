There’s a new sheriff in town for the Sister Islands.

Inspector Andre Tahal assumes the role of area commander for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, according to an RCIPS press release.

Tahal joined the force in 1997 and previously served as the RCIPS Marine Commander and inspector in charge of the Uniform Support Group in addition to two years as West Bay’s deputy commander.

