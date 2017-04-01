C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now
Culture News

Smoking cessation programme celebrates 70% success rate

March 31, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cigarette smoking is the number one cause of preventable disease and death worldwide, and the Health Services Authority’s ‘I can quit’ programme is helping smokers kick the habit.

Since the programme debuted in 2014, 50 persons have completed the programme, and 70% of them have quit.

The programme combines group support, advice from medical professionals, and free medication to help cut down on withdrawal symptoms. Participant Steve Powers told Cayman 27 he found out about the programme through his dentist, and says he’s hopeful this time it will stick.

“I’ve tried quitting several times,” he said. “I’ve already encouraged two of my friends to sign up for the programme. I can tell there’s a huge difference just going through this process, and you have the support of a group, you have all the support of the different doctors here.”

Public Health is planning another cohort of its ‘I can quit’ programme for June, the dates are yet to be determined.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cayman Now Side Banner
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: