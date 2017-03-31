C3 Pure Fibre
St. Maarten, Cayman trade ideas on cruise port, national flag carrier

March 30, 2017
Joe Avary
St. Maarten added a second pier to its cruise port back in 2009, and the lessons learned in its journey to an annual 2 million cruise passengers could help our country’s cruise industry.

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said St. Maarten is the top cruise port in the region. He told Cayman 27 St. Maarten’s  per-passenger spend is roughly double that of Cayman’s and says there are some important takeaways from his discussions with St. Maarten’s social development minister Emil Lee.

“You can see how important a conversation is between myself and him about what do they do, how do they do it,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

“How do you make sure it doesn’t translate into traffic or infrastructure issues, how do you make sure that the benefits disseminate equally, broadly, throughout the community, I think there’s a lot lessons we can learn there for example,” said Mr. Lee.

Mr. Kirkconnell said one thing we have that St. Maarten doesn’t have is a national flag carrier. He said St. Maarten could learn from Cayman’s experiences in that arena.

