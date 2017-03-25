Store manager: police not parked in blue spot

A store manager Friday (24 March) clarifies a story we brought you Thursday (23 March) about a photo making the rounds on social media purporting to show a police vehicle parked in a parking spot designated for the handicapped.

A manager at Fosters Food Fair in West Bay tells Cayman 27 although the spot where the police car was parked had a disabled parking sign in front of it, it’s actually the two spots next to that one that are designated as blue spots.

The sign is only placed where it is because there are no poles or posts for it to be attached near the real blue spots.

Police told Cayman 27 they were unsure when the vehicle parked there. They add that police can park where they wish when responding to a 911 dipatch, as long as it does not endanger the public.

