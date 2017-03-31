Swimming: MASSIVE Open Water relay

Here are the results of the CIASA’s MASSIVE Open Water relay from this past weekend:
Age 12 & Under – 400m
- 1st Place Pink Rainbow Fluffy Unicorns (Finn Bishop, Sophie Ellison, Jackson Haywood, Stefano Bonati)
- 2nd Place Stingray Squad
- 3rd Place CBAC Tornadoes
Age 13-14 – 600m
- 1st Place – CISC (Corey Westerborg, Stephanie Royston, Isabella Watler, Carmella Ylagan)
Age 15–17 – 600m
- 1st Place For Migos (John Bodden, Liam Henry, Zachary Moore, Jonathon Key)
- 2nd Place Team 124 787
- 3rd Place Flying Pigs
Age 18-39 – 600m
- 1st Place Overrated (Elana Sinclair, Sam Bailey, Neil Hemp, Jake Bailey)
- 2nd Place SLAM
- 3rd Place Underdogs
Age 40 & Over – 600m
- 1st Place Team Jon (Jon Roney)
- 2nd Place Team Royston
- 3rd Place Team Johann
