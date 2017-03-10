Hassan Syed is guilty…and the former University College of the Cayman Islands president will spend the night, and the foreseeable future, in prison. Prosecutors charged Mr Syed with stealing nearly a half-million dollars during his tenure at UCCI and said he lied about having a doctorate to get the job.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has been covering the trial since it began nearly six weeks ago.

It took the grand court jury three days to deliberate before returning today around 1 pm with a guilty verdict.

They found Mr Syed guilty on all 12 charges he faced, including charges relating to theft, fraud and deception. Mr Syed pleaded not guilty in the case. His application this afternoon for bail was denied and he was taken off to northward prison.

Visiting judge, Phillip St. John Stevens said on court today, “this defendant is intelligent, persuasive, deceitful individual whose 18 month presidency was obtained by dishonesty” , he continues to say ” it’s clear the defendant fled this jurisdiction when his lies caught up with him, it’s clear this individual has the ware withal to leave this jurisdiction and failed to surrender into custody. For all those reasons he will be remanded in custody until his sentence.”

So what some may describe as one of the most high-profile criminal cases in Cayman Islands history is over. Sentencing in the matter is to be announced when both councils submit their sentencing arguments

