Syed Trial: Defense calls prosecution flawed

To the courts, where the defence representing former UCCI President Hassan Syed, calls the prosecution fundamentally flawed.

Mr. Syed is accused of stealing more than a half-million from 2006 to 2008 and lying about his PhD

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more.

Thomas Price, Hassan Syed’s attorney wrapped up his closing arguments Thursday.

While calling the prosecution fundamentally flawed, he repeatedly asked the seven person jury whether Mr. Syed’s actions were dishonest.

He referenced the issue of the credit card use, saying:

“He was intending to pay it back, but later on things got out of hand. Later on he owned too much money, but he’s not guilty because at the time he made that purchase there was no intention to permanently deprive, at the time of that purchase he intended to pay it back.” Said Defence lawyer, Tom Price, QC

Mr Price also mentioned the cheque for 152,000 dollars which was approved by chief officers appointed to the development of the civil service college.

Confusion arose when Mr. Syed paid the bill from his AMEX card, and Mr. Price noted the accounting system at the university college was not following up on transactions close enough.

He told the jury ,”We certainly see dysfunctionality, nobody seems to know whats going on.”

Mr. Syed’s relationship with his former girlfriend was also mentioned, included the fact that he had spent thousands of dollars on his former girlfriend that was billed to his UCCI credit card.

“When he was buying that jewelry, when he was standing in the Ritz Carlton Tiffany shop, was he being dishonest? Or was he being a pathetic middle age man? He knew he had to pay it back, it’s not a particularly good image is it? But it’s not dishonest.”

A verdict is expected to be released by the jury early next week

