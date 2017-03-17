C3 Pure Fibre
Taking a closer look at Cayman’s national energy policy

March 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s National energy policy was tabled in the LA  on Wednesday (March 15). It’s a 20-year plan to help the country move away from reliance on fossil fuels and move towards using renewable energy. Renewable Energy Association president James Whittaker joined Jannelle Muttoo to discuss the plan and the way forward now that the plan was unanimously accepted.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

