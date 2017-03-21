Teacher’s aide pleads guilty to indecent assault

A teacher’s aide accused of indecent assault of four primary school students pleads guilty to the charges against him.

Cayman 27 is not naming the perpetrator in order to protect the identities of the underage victims.

The girls were between six and 10 years old at the time of the assaults.

Sentencing in the matter has been put off until a psychiatric report is completed.

