At the age of 35, Roger Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 to earn a record-tying fifth title at Indian Wells and distinction as the tournament’s oldest winner. Federer now joins Novak Djokovic as the only five-time winners at the event.
-
Tennis: Federer wins at Indian Wells
March 20, 2017
1 Min Read
