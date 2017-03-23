Terror attack in London: Caymanians safe

Four people have been confirmed dead and more than 20 injured in an attack in London that some are saying may have terrorist connections.

The Premier’s office today confirms there have been no reports of Caymanians injured in today’s attack, and the Cayman Islands government UK office says it’s continuing to reach out to Caymanians in London to ensure they are safe.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“I would wish to express on behalf of all members of this house , our concern, horror on what appears to be terror attack on Westminister bridge and the precedents of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster Palace in London.” Said Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin.

An attacker Wednesday purposely drove a car into pedestrians on the

Westminster bridge before crashing the car into a gate near the Houses of Parliament, where he continued to attack people with a knife, killing a police officer.

“Lots of sirens, we heard lots of sirens as well in our area and it’s just a lot of confusion, earlier this afternoon.” Said Caymanian student currently living in London, Delisa Hernandez, over a Skype interview.

Caymanian Delisa Hernandez lives in London, describing the day’s events as surreal as they unfolded.

But there was a lot of confusion throughout the newscast throughout the day, there had been two incidents that had taken place, one at the House of Parliament and at the Westminster bridge.

Head of Cayman Islands London office, Eric Bush, was at Westminster today but was not in the area during the time of the incident.

He says that all Caymanians working in the Cayman Islands London office have been accounted for.

“We’ve sent out notices to all of our students who are registered with us to report back in to make sure that they are safe. We had no reports thus far that any Caymanians have been affected by this horrific incident that happened today in London.” Said Head of UK Office, Eric Bush over a phone call interview.

The Premier addressed the attack during today’s legislative assembly meeting and held a moment of silence.

“Our empathy and solidarity with the UK parliament, people affected and indeed the citizens of London and more broadly the United Kingdom.” Said Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin

The attacker has been killed by police

Mr. Bush continues to say that if any one in the Cayman islands cannot get a hold of their beloved in London, to get in touch with him.

Eric Bush – eric.bush@gov.ky / +44-207-491-7772

