The rise of Independents, US advisor knocks two party system

U.S. political advisor David M. Walker says Cayman is bracing for the rise of independents as the country heads into the 24 May polls.

Without independents he says Cayman will be plagued by the same issues facing the U.S. and its two-party system.

Mr. Walker was the keynote speaker at the “Enhancing Cayman’s political culture” luncheon at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa on Friday (10 March).

The luncheon was hosted by Dr. Steve Tomlinson, who has been advocating the need for more independents.

Mr. Walker says Cayman is in a unique position politically and changes could happen.

“You do not want the political party that you are associated with to trump the duty of loyalty to the Cayman islands, I think that is what is very, very important. Our parties have become big combatants, they become negative to progress and that is something I would hope you do not have happen here,” Mr. Walker said.

The conference was attended by political hopefuls and veteran politicians none of the current MLAs were in attendance.

