Tibbetts calls it a day, Eden readies for one more battle

By this time tomorrow we’ll know who will be running in the 2017 Cayman Islands general elections.

One of the country’s parliamentary stalwarts will not be on the ballot, long-time MLA former cabinet minister and progressives party founder Hon. Kurt Tibbetts.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced on Monday (March 27) night in the LA Mr Tibbetts is retiring from politics altogether.

It was one of several major announcements sure to affect the elections.

“Darwin Kurt Tibbetts has moved his last motion and represented the people of George Town for the last time.”

An emotional Premier announcing Progressives founder and veteran MLA Kurt Tibbetts’s exit from politics on Monday night after 24 years of representing George Town.

“Service in this house deserves any accolade that could be given to them, particularly doing so, giving service to the people of the country for 24 years,” Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush said.

But while one veteran is ending his political career, another is giving it one more go at the polls six months after announcing he did not plan to run.

“It has been a pleasure serving my people and if they so wish I will be available in the upcoming elections,” Bodden Town MLA Anthony Eden said Monday night anouncing his intention to seek re-election.

For his part Premier McLaughlin, after pulling through thirty-odd bills in the last sitting of the 2013-2017 Legislative Assembly, said he’s ready to do battle for re-election.

“I am not about to step down just yet. God and the people willing I have one good term left in me,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Earlier in Monday’s sitting George Town MLA Winston Connolly announced his departure from politics after one term. But fellow first timers Joey Hew, Roy McTaggart, Hon. Tara Rivers, Hon Marco Archer and Alva Suckoo have thrown their hats into the ring.

Incumbents Bernie Bush, Captain Eugene Ebanks, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller will also be seeking re-election.

