Track and Field: CIAA names CARIFTA team

Earlier today the Cayman Islands Athletic Association named its track and field team that will compete at CARIFTA. Here is a look at the 15
that were selected:
We spoke with head coach Kenrick Williams to get his thoughts on the team.
Earlier today the Cayman Islands Athletic Association named its track and field team that will compete at CARIFTA. Here is a look at the 15
that were selected:
We spoke with head coach Kenrick Williams to get his thoughts on the team.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.