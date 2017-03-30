Track and Field: CIAA names CARIFTA team

Earlier today the Cayman Islands Athletic Association named its track and field team that will compete at CARIFTA. Here is a look at the 15

that were selected:

We spoke with head coach Kenrick Williams to get his thoughts on the team.

Under-18

Rasheem Brown

Kashief Dawkins

Louis Gordon

Ashantae Graham

Aijah Lewis

Daujaughn Murray

Lemar Reid

Jevon Watler-Christian

Under-20

Lacee Barnes Dominic Dyer William Edwards Jeavhaun Jackson Daneliz Thomas Jamal Walton Shalysa Wray

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

