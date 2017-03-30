C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: CIAA names CARIFTA team

March 29, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Earlier today the Cayman Islands Athletic Association named its track and field team that will compete at CARIFTA. Here is a look at the 15

that were selected:

We spoke with head coach Kenrick Williams to get his thoughts on the team.

Under-18
Rasheem Brown
Kashief Dawkins
Louis Gordon
Ashantae Graham
Aijah Lewis
Daujaughn Murray
Lemar Reid
Jevon Watler-Christian
 
Under-20
Lacee Barnes
Dominic Dyer
William Edwards
Jeavhaun Jackson
Daneliz Thomas
Jamal Walton
Shalysa Wray
 
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

