Track and Field: Inter-Primary results reversed

March 28, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

As it stood Friday, Red Bay Primary was the winner of the CIAA’s Inter-Primary Track & Field Meet by the slightest edge, finishing 1st with 234.5 overall points, with Prospect Primary coming in 2nd with 233.25 points, and Sir John A. Cumber in 3rd.

Fast forward to earlier today, it’s now Prospect who was awarded the overall winner with 246.5 points, followed by Red Bay Primary with 241.5 points.

In speaking with CIAA’s Ronnie Roach, he attributes the mistake to an original miscalculation in math with no individual changes to event winners.

