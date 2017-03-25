Miramar’s Jamal Walton, one of Cayman’s top runners, competed at the BCAA South Qualifier at Hallandale High School. Walton won the 400 meter race with a time of 45.99, tying his own Cayman Islands national record. Walton also took the 200 in 21.01 seconds and finished second to teammate Terry Horne Jr in the 100 meters, clocking a 10.50.
-
Share This!
Track and Field: Walton ties CI national record
March 24, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Top 5 Plays of the Week
March 24, 2017
Sports
Cricket: Red Force vs Scorpions preview
March 24, 2017
Sports
F1 Racing: Hamilton sets the pace
March 24, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.