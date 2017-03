Cayman’s Jamal Walton is garnering attention across the track and field community in lieu of his Cayman Islands national record tying run of 45.99 in the 400 meters at the BCAA Qualifier last week.

In an interview with milesplit.com, Walton talks about his seasons goals and how the shorter distance races such as the 100 and 200 meters have helped him prepare.

