Sports Director Collin Anglin says he is stepping in after what some are calling a controversial decision by the C.I.A.A. this past week to award two athletes the Victrix Ludorum at the Inter-Secondary Track and Field Meet, both of which did not earn the highest amount of points. Anglin says both the criteria to decide the award and the people who make the decisions need to be clarified in order to avoid any further issues moving forward.

