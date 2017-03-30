Track stars abroad

We take a look at all of Cayman’s track and field stars competing at the American Collegiate level.

Florida State University’s Kemar Hyman took to the track for the 200 meters this past weekend at the FSU Relays.

Hyman finished fourth in the race with a time of 20.92. South Eastern Louisiana’s Tajh Lewis competed at the Hurricane Collegiate International this past week.

Lewis took to the track in both the 800-meters where he finished 7th with a time of 55.19 and the 4×400 meters where his team finished 5th with a time of 3.19.93.

Finally Clemson’s Jorel Bellafonte participated in his first meet of the season at the 49ers classic.

Bellafonte ran in 3 events, the 800 meters where he did not finish, the 4×400 meters where his team finished 9th with a time of 3.20.40 and finally the 200 meters, where he placed 9th in the preliminary round clocking in at 23.65.

