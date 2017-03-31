Travis Ebanks remanded

A fugitive on the run for more than a week is back in police custody.

22-year-old Travis Alexander Ebanks exited a police car while handcuffed and out-ran chasing officers back on 21st March.

According to an R.C.I.P.S. press release, he turned himself into the Fairbanks Detention Centre yesterday.

Mr. Ebanks appeared in court today on charges of burglary and taking a conveyance without authority, he’s accused of being involved in a buglary of a Tortuga retail store.

No bail was applied for and he is currently remanded into custody.

Late this afternoon, police say a second man was arrested in connection with the incident as well.

