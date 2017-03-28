C3 Pure Fibre
Trial date set for former Customs officer

March 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
A former Customs officer charged with several fraud-related offences will go to trial.

Rashan Ebanks-Halstead’s trial with begin on 11 July.

Magistrate Adam Roberts confirmed the date Monday (27 March) before he recused himself from the matter, according to court documents.

Mr Ebanks-Halstead faces two charges of obtaining property by deception, two charges of abuse of office and two charges of conniving importation of goods into the Cayman Islands.

Mr Ebanks-Halstead’s plea was deemed not acceptable, according to the documents, prompting Magistrate Roberts to set the matter for trial.

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

