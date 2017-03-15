C3 Pure Fibre
Unanswered questions after CIFS truck hits bicyclist

March 14, 2017
Chief David Hails arrives on scene at Monday’s CIFS truck accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital

The bicyclist who was struck Monday morning (13 March) by a fire rescue truck is in stable condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

One day after the crash, requests for comment from Cayman Islands Fire Service Chief David Hails have gone unanswered.

Cayman 27 sent several questions through Government Information Services, but have yet to receive any answers as of deadline Tuesday (14 March).

It’s the second time this year a CIFS truck has been involved in a crash.

GIS confirmed Monday one of the two people riding in the fire rescue truck was not a fire service employee.

Police have confirmed there have been no arrests, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

