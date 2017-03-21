C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Voter claims and objections hearings postponed

March 20, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Prospective voters will have to wait a bit longer to find out who officially is able to cast their vote in the Cayman Islands.

An administrative oversight by Cayman Islands Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has caused the Hearings of Claims and Objections against the revised List of Electors to be postponed.
The hearings were scheduled for next week but now will be 3-7 April.
The official Register of Electors will now be published on 11 April.

The rescheduling of the hearings will not affect Nominations Day on 29 March, nor the General Election on 24 May.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: