C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Cayman Now
News

Voters sound off before Nominations Day

March 28, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

With just hours before Nomination day Wednesday (29 March) where the country will find out who are the candidates running in the upcoming general elections and their constituencies Cayman’s workers have made their voices heard.

Voters and potential voters have shared social issues they would like to see candidates tackle which provided a variety of responses towards those seeking to represent them.

“This is the most determined election ever because it’s now one man one vote and it’s gonna be a very difficult election some people are gonna win their seat by one vote,” Mrs. Davis said.

19 nomination stations will be open on Wednesday (29 March) across Cayman.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cayman Now Side Banner
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
Cayman Now Side Banner
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: