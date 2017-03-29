Voters sound off before Nominations Day

With just hours before Nomination day Wednesday (29 March) where the country will find out who are the candidates running in the upcoming general elections and their constituencies Cayman’s workers have made their voices heard.

Voters and potential voters have shared social issues they would like to see candidates tackle which provided a variety of responses towards those seeking to represent them.

“This is the most determined election ever because it’s now one man one vote and it’s gonna be a very difficult election some people are gonna win their seat by one vote,” Mrs. Davis said.

19 nomination stations will be open on Wednesday (29 March) across Cayman.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

