As the saying goes you can’t understand a person’s experience until you walk a mile in their shoes.

That’s exactly what these men were doing Wednesday (8 March) marching for equality by embracing their feminine side as part of the second-annual Walk in her shoes event.

Cayman’s men strapped on heels and took to the streets in order to raise money for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and it all happened on International Women’s Day.

The Crisis Centre aims to raise 100k through the event according to an event fundraising page.

