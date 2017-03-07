Walton runs fastest 200, other local stars abroad

Jamal Walton ran the fastest 200-meter of any high school athlete in the United States for the year this past weekend with a time of 20-point-66 seconds at the Sam Burley Track and Field invitational in Miami Florida. Walton actually tied with previous fasted sprinter this year Tyrese Cooper who ran 20.66 at the same event.

George Town’s Cole Morgan of McKendree University in Lebanon Illinois, qualified for the NCAA division-two National Championship Festival in Birmingham Alabama. Morgan will be competing in the 800 yard freestyle relay team starting tomorrow March 7th to 11th.

Pearl Morgan of Central Methodist University competed at the North American Indoor Amateur Championships in Johnson City Tennessee. Morgan was the only runner from her school to qualify, and ran in the women’s 400-meters, finished with a time of 59.19 seconds, fourth in her heat and good for 16th of 26th.

Nate Patterson of Wingate University competed at theJDL Fast Track Kick Off Classic this past weekend in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Patterson was third in the men’s triple jump with an NCAA provisional mark of 14.70 meters.

